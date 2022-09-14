EU chief vows to halt funding for democracy offenders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be stepping up its fight against corruption. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
21 min ago

STRASBOURG, France - The European Union will freeze funding for member states flouting democratic tenets and will step up its fight against corruption, the head of the bloc's executive said in her annual policy speech to European lawmakers.

"We will keep insisting on judicial independence, and we will also protect our budget through the conditionality mechanism," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She was referring to the EU's "cash for democracy" budget sanction that allows to stop funding to countries undercutting core tenets of liberal democracies. REUTERS

More On This Topic
EU chief vows 'unshakeable' solidarity with Ukraine
Energy crisis to dominate EU chief's annual speech

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top