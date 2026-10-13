Straitstimes.com header logo

EU chief condemns latest attacks on ships off Bulgaria

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

General cargo vessel ABLE, one of the two vessels attacked in drone strikes in the Black Sea off NATO member Bulgaria.

General cargo vessel ABLE, one of the two vessels attacked in drone strikes in the Black Sea off NATO member Bulgaria.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria, calling them “another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine”.
  • Bulgaria said two vessels were hit, including a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship, in the second such attack in a week.
  • Von der Leyen said the crew were put in grave danger and the Black Sea security was threatened, while Bulgaria planned to summon Russia’s ambassador.

AI generated

BRUSSELS – EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the latest attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria’s coast on Oct 13, calling them “another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine”.

“We stand with Bulgaria and thank its rescuers for their swift response. Those responsible should be held accountable,” she posted on social media.

Bulgaria’s prime minister Rumen Radev confirmed earlier that two vessels had been struck – one a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship – in the second such attack in a week.

He said there was not yet solid proof of who was behind the attacks, but he would summon Russia’s ambassador as it was clear Moscow stood to gain.

“The Black Sea has become another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine. This is unacceptable,” von der Leyen wrote.

“I strongly condemn the drone attacks on merchant ships near Bulgaria’s coast. Putting the lives of the crew in grave danger and threatening security in the Black Sea.” AFP

More on this topic
Bulgaria halts rescue operation for crew of sunken ship
Attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea are unacceptable, EU's von der Leyen says
See more on

Nato

EU

Russia

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.