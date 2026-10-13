EU chief condemns latest attacks on ships off Bulgaria
- EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria, calling them “another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine”.
- Bulgaria said two vessels were hit, including a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship, in the second such attack in a week.
- Von der Leyen said the crew were put in grave danger and the Black Sea security was threatened, while Bulgaria planned to summon Russia’s ambassador.
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BRUSSELS – EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the latest attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria’s coast on Oct 13, calling them “another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine”.
“We stand with Bulgaria and thank its rescuers for their swift response. Those responsible should be held accountable,” she posted on social media.
Bulgaria’s prime minister Rumen Radev confirmed earlier that two vessels had been struck – one a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship – in the second such attack in a week.
He said there was not yet solid proof of who was behind the attacks, but he would summon Russia’s ambassador as it was clear Moscow stood to gain.
“The Black Sea has become another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine. This is unacceptable,” von der Leyen wrote.
“I strongly condemn the drone attacks on merchant ships near Bulgaria’s coast. Putting the lives of the crew in grave danger and threatening security in the Black Sea.” AFP