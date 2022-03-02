EU bans Russian media outlets, banks from SWIFT

BRUSSELS (AFP) - The European Union banned Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc, the EU’s presidency said on Tuesday (March 1), following a move by video-sharing platform YouTube to block the outlets’ content in the EU.

The EU’s move, due to come into force on Wednesday after publication in the official journal of the EU, comes as Brussels intensifies its sanctions regime on Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Representatives of the 27 EU member states also agreed to ban “certain” Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system, as well as participation in projects co-financed by the RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

The United States and Western allies have sought to cripple Russia’s banking sector and currency with a barrage of sanctions.

They include cutting selected Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, and thus isolating from the rest of the world.

SWIFT’s system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions – cutting Russia off is aimed at preventing it trading with most of the world.

European countries who were initially reticent about the SWIFT proposal, such as Germany and Italy, eventually came around. Both are highly dependent on Russia gas supplies.

Western measures that prohibit transactions with Russia’s central bank have also helped plunge the country’s economy into turmoil.

The rouble is down 27 percent against the dollar since the start of the year and is trading at more than 100 roubles per US unit, its weakest level on record.

Russians are consequently flocking to cryptocurrencies that operate on a decentralised network and therefore are not directly affected by sanctions.

‘Censorship, pure and simple’

The EU move to shut down RT and Sputnik broadcasting in the bloc was first announced on Sunday by European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The stations “will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our Union”, she said.