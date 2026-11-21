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EU and Indonesia sign trade deal after 10 years of negotiations

The trade deal was initially concluded in ​September 2025.

BRUSSELS – The European Union and Indonesia signed a comprehensive trade agreement and investment protection agreement on Nov 21 after 10 years of negotiations, the European Commission said in a statement.

The deal will likely come into effect in early 2027 as the European Parliament still needs to sign off, and both the EU and Indonesia need to complete internal procedures.

The deal is part of the bloc’s efforts to diversify its trade and offset the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The trade deal was initially concluded in ​September 2025.

Both sides will remove import duties on more than 90% of products, including Indonesia’s duties on EU automotive exports, currently reaching up to 50%.

The deal is expected to cut EU exporters’ duty bill by €650 million (S$920 million).

The EU currently exports around €1 billion per year of agri-food products to Indonesia.

Indonesia is set to remove duties on most EU agricultural exports and the agreement protects 221 EU geographical indications. REUTERS