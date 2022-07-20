EU agrees on further $700m of weapons for Ukraine

BRUSSELS • European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to another €500 million (S$714 million) of funding to supply arms to Ukraine, taking the bloc's security support to €2.5 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

"Today at the EU foreign ministers meeting, a political agreement was reached on the fifth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine," Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement. The money should help the EU continue to jointly buy equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian military, including lethal weaponry, which the bloc has said should be used for defensive purposes.

EU rules normally prevent the bloc from using its seven-year budget to fund military operations, but the so-called European Peace Facility, which has a limit of €5 billion, is off-budget and can be used to provide military aid.

The EU approved the first tranche of aid just after Russia's invasion began, in what was described by EU officials as a watershed moment for a bloc long wary of military involvement beyond its borders.

However, with half of the seven-year facility already given to Ukraine after just five months, it is unclear how the EU can keep up its financing of the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment if Russia's invasion continues.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell told a news conference that was highly likely, saying that the war would go on. He sought to show Ukraine that the EU was not giving up, adding that he expected EU ambassadors to approve a new EU import ban on Russian gold later this week.

The unprecedented scope of Western sanctions on Russia includes an oil embargo, banning transactions with Russia's central bank and freezing its assets as well as halting new investments in Russia.

However, a draft document showed that the EU will amend its sanctions on Moscow today by allowing the unfreezing of some funds of top Russian banks that may be required to ease bottlenecks in the global trade of food and fertilisers.

The move comes amid criticism from African leaders about the negative impact of the sanctions on the trade.

Separately, under new sanctions set to be adopted today, Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, will also become subject to the freezing of its assets, with the exception of resources needed for food trade, according to an EU official.

REUTERS