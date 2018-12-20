EU acts to ease disruption in case of no-deal Brexit

The European Union yesterday set out short-term measures to limit disruption to air traffic, financial services and trade if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal in March next year.

The EU promised that British citizens living in Europe would continue to enjoy residents' rights, "provided that this approach is reciprocated by the UK".

The British government, meanwhile, published plans on how Britain intends to approach immigration after its exit from the EU.

The new system would prioritise skilled workers and end special treatment for EU nationals. There will not be a cap on the number of skilled workers.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to win the support of Parliament for the divorce deal she struck last month with EU leaders.

