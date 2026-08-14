Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday

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CATANIA, Aug 14 - Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Saturday because of ash from Mount Etna's ongoing volcanic activity, which has forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled or rerouted over the past week.

All arrivals at the island hub, Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, will be suspended through 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on August 15, airport operator SAC said in a statement late on Thursday.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

The prolonged restrictions come at the height of the summer holiday season, affecting thousands of passengers, and have placed additional pressure on Sicily's other airports.

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts operations at Catania airport, whose operator launched the sale of a stake of at least 51% in May. REUTERS