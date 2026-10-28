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Ethiopia says it has taken delivery of 12 Russian Su-35 fighter jets

Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters fire missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 28 - Ethiopia has taken delivery of 12 Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets and will later receive four S-400 air defence systems from Moscow as part of a drive to bolster its military capabilities, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Wednesday.

• Abiy said on X that the deliveries marked a milestone in Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen national security and "pre-emptively deter aggression"

• He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had helped ensure the fourth-generation Su-35 military planes were delivered a year earlier than scheduled

• Abiy did not disclose the value of the agreement, when the S-400 systems would be delivered or where the aircraft and air defence batteries would be based

• Ethiopia faces multiple security challenges, including in the northern Tigray region, where a rebel alliance last month launched an offensive against the government, rekindling a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people between 2020 and 2022

• In the previous conflict, its air power — especially through the widespread deployment of foreign-made drones — helped turn the tide of the fighting

• The renewed fighting led to the severing of ties between Ethiopia and its neighbour Eritrea, which Addis Ababa accuses of backing the rebels, although Asmara denies that

• Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec, responsible for Russian arms exports, did not immediately respond to a request for comment REUTERS