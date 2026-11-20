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Estonia to close border with Russia for at least six months

People queueing at the border crossing point with Russia in Narva, Estonia, on Nov 17.

VILNIUS – Estonia will close its border crossings with Russia for at least six months from Dec 1 on security grounds, the Baltic country’s government said on Nov 20 .

Estonia this week said it would close all border crossing points with Russia from December following a suspected arson attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow, but did not specify how long the closure would last.

“The decision is a response to Russia’s ongoing hostile actions against Estonia and other European countries,” the government said in a statement.

“In Estonia, defence industry companies have been attacked twice this year, and according to the Estonian Internal Security Service, in both cases the commissioners of the acts were Russian special services,” it added.

Moscow has regularly denied accusations by the European authorities of involvement in sabotage operations.

Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state and a strong supporter of Ukraine, currently has five crossing points where travellers can enter or leave Russia, according to the government. REUTERS