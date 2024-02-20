Estonia says it thwarted 'hybrid operation' by Russia

Updated
Feb 20, 2024, 10:09 PM
Published
Feb 20, 2024, 09:40 PM

OSLO - Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that her country had successfully halted a hybrid operation by Russia's security services on Estonian territory.

"We know the Kremlin is targeting all of our democratic societies," Kallas said in a post on social media X.

Public broadcaster ERR on Tuesday reported that Estonia's internal security service (ISS) had detained 10 people as part of a criminal investigation linked to the vandalisation last year of a car belonging to the country's interior minister. REUTERS

