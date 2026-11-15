Estonia foils Russian ‘sabotage’ at drone factory

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Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on X on Nov 15 that Russia had ordered a “sabotage attempt” at Estonian defence company Threod Systems the previous night.

TALLINN – Estonia on Nov 15 said it had stopped an attempted arson attack by Russia’s GRU military intelligence at a drone factory.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote on X that the GRU had ordered a “sabotage attempt” at the Estonian defence company Threod Systems on the night of Nov 14.

“Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained,” he added.

The foiled attack happened in Viimsi, north of the capital, Tallinn.

Security forces arrested eight individuals who live in Latvia, chief prosecutor Astrid Asi told journalists on Nov 15.

Michal called the incident “part of Russia’s broader hybrid war against Europe, with the aim of decreasing support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia”.

“We will not be intimidated,” he added.

“Estonia is preparing for the possibility of closing its border with Russia to reduce the risks to our people and national security.”

Threod Systems manufactures reconnaissance and attack drones.

In August, the defence subcontractor Milrem, based in Tallinn, was targeted in an attempted arson and Latvian nationals were arrested. AFP