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Eric Zemmour says he will stand in French presidential election

Eric Zemmour, leader of the Reconquete party, attends a political rally to launch the campaign of Sarah Knafo for the mayoral elections in Paris, France, January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Nov 10 - Eric Zemmour, a politician with a prominent anti-Islam and anti-immigrant stance, confirmed on Tuesday that he would stand in next year's French presidential election.

• "I can confirm to you that I will indeed be a candidate in the Presidential election," Zemmour, whose party is called "Reconquest", told TF1 TV

• "I am standing so I can try and keep a France that is French, and so that the future of our country remains French," he added

• Zemmour, a former well-known newspaper journalist and TV commentator, had stood in the 2022 election when he won 7% of the votes in the first round

• Zemmour got a criminal conviction in 2020 for making remarks in which he called Muslim women and men wearing traditional religious clothing part of an "invasion" and a "colonization"

• A poll on Monday showed that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon had consolidated their lead in voting intentions ahead of next year's presidential election

• Polls currently state Marine Le Pen as likely to win next year's election REUTERS