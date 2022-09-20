Erdogan says Putin appears willing to end Ukraine war 'as soon as possible'

NEW YORK - Russia should return occupied territory to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with PBS in New York, adding that he had "very extensive discussions" with President Vladimir Putin last week in Uzbekistan.

"He is actually showing me that he's willing to end this as soon as possible," Mr Erdogan, who has pushed Turkey as a mediator in the conflict, told the broadcaster.

"That was my impression, because the way things are going right now is quite problematic."

Mr Erdogan said Russia's return of captured lands would be an important part of any lasting truce.

"If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course returning the land that was invaded will become important," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is also in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, earlier urged allies to send more weapons to help maintain the momentum of the country's recent counteroffensive.

Mr Erdogan also said in the interview that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war.

Mr Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged "hostages" and not saying how many there were from each side.

"Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward," Mr Erdogan told PBS television late on Monday.

Turkey, a member of the United States-led military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, has tried to stay neutral in the conflict, supplying combat drones to Kyiv and shying away from Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Asked repeatedly if Mr Putin should be held responsible for invading Ukraine, Mr Erdogan said there was no benefit in taking sides.

"We are not going to defend a single leader. Instead, we have to look for a solution that will satisfy all the parties involved." BLOOMBERG, AFP