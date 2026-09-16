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English woman gallops her way to Guinness world record with biggest My Little Pony collection

Miranda Worby’s stable of My Little Pony collectibles has an entire room in her house as well as a storage unit.

Miranda Worby was three when she asked her parents for a horse, and they said nay, instead buying her a My Little Pony toy.

Decades later, the Englishwoman has galloped her way to a world record by having the biggest stable of toys and figurines from the Hasbro-developed toy line.

The 42-year-old was recognised by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on July 13 after amassing 4,550 items, including an amusement ride. She is also featured in the new GWR 2027 book.

The artist from the coastal town of Lowestoft in Suffolk, England, said her obsession with the toy line started after that rejection at three years old.

“Then I was in the toy shop in town and I saw a My Little Pony on the shelf and that was it, I was addicted after that,” she told public service broadcaster, the BBC.

It was only in 1997 when she trotted out of the stalls in building her collection, using eBay to look for collections she did not have or those that were only available abroad.

She would even travel over two hours to track rare ponies, and check out local marketplaces for areas she visits, she told the GWR website, adding that friends and family members would also get her My Little Pony toys as presents for her birthdays and Christmas.

She told British media group SWNS that she had stalled in her collection as “there weren’t any new ones to buy”, before a purchase by her mother off a new generation of the toys in 2010 put her back in the saddle again.

Since then, her collection has grown and now filled up an entire room in her house as well as a storage unit.

Worby, who is often referred to as the “woman with the ponies” in Lowestoft, said Guinness approached her about the record in February 2025.

“When they contacted me last February, I didn’t have a clue how many I had, if my collection was worthy (or if anyone would care). But lots of counting later, I found out I had 4,550 MLP items and I was given the record,” she wrote on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Yahoo reported that the counting of the items took place between April and July 2025.

However, she said since then, her collection has grown to around 7,700 items worth around US$47,157 (S$60,000).

“I think My Little Pony will always be in my life and I will always find something related to that to add to the collection. I can’t see myself not collecting them as I always seem to find items wherever I go,” she told People Magazine.

Unlike most collectors though, Worby does not confine all her ponies in their boxes.

“I don’t care if they’ve got a little bit of a mark or a haircut – as long as I get it. I buy a lot second-hand and, for me, if they’re kept in boxes, then you’ve got less space,” she told the New York Post.

Her rarest item is the Fireball pony – which she claimed is one of only two in existence, a unicorn. That model was made in Thailand instead of in China.

“I got him for 50 pence (86 Singapore cents) at the car boot. If I’d known how rare he was, I’d never have dragged him through the mud or played with him in the swimming pool,” she was quoted as saying by New York Post.

Her favourite character is Sundance from Generation One, and she has between 25 and 30 models.

“When I was a kid, I saw the (My Little Pony) movie and she was quite clumsy and always getting herself into trouble. I could relate to that,” she said.