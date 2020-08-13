England's revamped contact-tracing app to begin public trials on Aug 13

The test-and-trace programme is key to reopening the economy but has been dogged by problems.PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - A revamped coronavirus contact-tracing app for England will begin its public trials on Thursday (Aug 13), BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The software will be modelled after Apple and Google's privacy-centric method of one smartphone detecting another, the BBC said.

Engineers were still trying to resolve issues with the Bluetooth-based tech wrongly flagging people as being within 2 metres of each other.

The app will let people scan barcode-like QR codes to log venue visits, as well as implementing Apple and Google's method of detecting other smartphones, the BBC reported.

A smartphone app developed by the National Health Service (NHS) was initially expected to be rolled out in May but did not materialise.

In June, the government pivoted away from a homegrown model for the app to use the Apple and Google system.

 

