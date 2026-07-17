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England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year

LONDON, July 16 - The British government said on Thursday it would ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s in England beginning in April next year, saying the move would protect children's health and wellbeing.

The government said drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre would be covered by the ban, which is subject to parliamentary approval and would apply to sales in shops, vending machines and online.

Ministers said around 100,000 children in England consume such drinks every day and cited evidence linking them to sleep disruption, anxiety and poor concentration.

The energy drinks ban is the latest in a series of measures pursued by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to curb risks facing children and teenagers.

Britain plans to ban social media for under-16s and impose default overnight social media curfews for 16- and 17-year-olds, arguing the restrictions will improve young people's health, sleep and wellbeing. REUTERS