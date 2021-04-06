England starts mass testing as economy opens again

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said everyone in England will be able to take a Covid-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the coronavirus pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine roll-out continues at its rapid rate.

Mr Johnson, who was expected to confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy later in the day, said the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.

As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle surging cases, Mr Johnson has set out a staggered plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, a huge boost for one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

"As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our road map to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted," Mr Johnson said.

Junior Health Minister Edward Argar said the tests will be sent to homes or businesses, or can be picked up from pharmacies or test centres. He said he was confident people would isolate.

The increased testing will help officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown.

Mr Johnson was yesterday also expected to confirm that all retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers can reopen next Monday in England, while a traffic-light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels will be used for international travel.

Travel destinations will be ranked green, amber or red according to virus risk. Vaccine passports are also being trialled for mass events. International travel is currently banned except for a handful of permitted reasons.

"We are doing everything we can to enable the reopening of our country... as safely as possible," Mr Johnson said. The government said the new system "will help ensure the UK's vaccine progress isn't jeopardised and provide clear guidance for travellers".

Under the plan, international travel will not resume until May 17 at the earliest. The Financial Times said Mr Johnson was not expected to set out a specific timeframe.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following their own similar paths out of a strict lockdown that was imposed at the beginning of this year.

Britain has suffered the highest death toll in Europe from the pandemic, with more than 127,000 killed by Covid-19 so far, and is still reeling from the country's deepest recession in 300 years.

But a vaccination programme that has rapidly outpaced the rest of Europe has seen more than half of Britain's adult population immunised, which puts the country in a good position to reopen its society and economy even as neighbouring countries such as France are locking down again.

A reopening of schools last month has not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE