England must learn to live with Covid-19, says PM Johnson

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England must "learn to live" with Covid-19, as it prepares to ease pandemic restrictions and as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Cases have risen sharply in Britain in recent weeks, driven by the now-dominant Delta variant, and the final easing of restrictions was delayed by four weeks to enable more people to be vaccinated.

After imposing the most onerous constraints on behaviour in Britain's peacetime history to battle the coronavirus, Mr Johnson is betting that vaccination, which has weakened the link between infections and hospital admissions, can prevent the health service from being overwhelmed by a new wave that has already begun.

"I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks," he said in a statement.

"As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid-19 and exercise judgment when going about our lives."

Mr Johnson sets health policy for England, but not for Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Britain has the seventh-highest death toll from Covid-19, and Mr Johnson has been accused of being too slow to implement each of England's three lockdowns.

But the take-up of vaccines in Britain has been strong, with 86 per cent of adults receiving a first dose and 64 per cent receiving two doses as at Sunday, according to government data.

Meanwhile, countries like Australia, where caseloads are lower but vaccination has been much slower, are tightening restrictions.

Public Health England figures indicate that the vaccines are highly effective in preventing the Delta variant leading to severe illness or hospital admission.

"The (National Health Service) will be able to cope with any increase that we see in admissions," NHS England's national medical director Stephen Powis told Sky News.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick on Sunday said face masks would no longer be mandatory after the final easing, but many doctors and scientists urged more caution.

"It makes no sense to stop wearing face masks among the public in closed public settings such as public transport," Dr Chaand Nagpaul of the British Medical Association told BBC Radio, adding that the main purpose was to protect others, not the wearer.

In a weekend newspaper article, health minister Sajid Javid flagged both economic and health costs of continuing restrictions, a view also cited on the streets of London.

"There's still cases, but... not very many people seem to be suffering with it so much," said Ms Mandy Suiter, 50, a secretary. "I think the economy and everyone's mental health is suffering a lot more. So open up Britain, Boris."

