England exits lockdown, imposes tiered restrictions

LONDON • England yesterday exited a strict month-long lockdown in favour of less stringent coronavirus restrictions after Parliament approved new rules despite a substantial revolt among lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Instead of a blanket approach, a three-tier system of restrictions will now be put into place that is aimed at putting a stop to surging rates of infection, easing pressure on health services and allowing families to gather for Christmas.

But a rebellion by lawmakers who want to go farther in easing the limits on public life underscored the rising tide of discontent among Mr Johnson's own members of Parliament over his handling of the pandemic, exacerbated by fears that the curbs could hurt the hospitality industry.

Under the new system, corona-virus restrictions will differ from place to place, based on an assessment of the coronavirus risks in each one.

However, most of England's 55 million people will go straight into tier two or tier three, limiting household mixing and the reopening of the hospitality sector.

Around 23 million people will be in the strictest tier three - where pubs and restaurants will be shut except for takeout service, including in the city of Birmingham.

London is in tier two, meaning pubs where food is served and restaurants can reopen.

Just 1 per cent of the country - the south-west county of Cornwall, the far-flung Isles of Scilly off its coast, and the Isle of Wight in the south - are at the less restrictive tier one of restrictions.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Johnson - a Covid-19 survivor - told lawmakers: "All we need to do now is to hold our nerve until these vaccines are indeed in our grasp and being injected into our arms."

Until then, "we cannot afford to relax, especially during the cold months of winter", he warned.

The outcome of Tuesday's vote, which Mr Johnson won by 291-78, was never in doubt after a decision by the opposition Labour Party to abstain.

Presented with a take-it-or-leave-it offer, Labour's leader, Mr Keir Starmer, told his lawmakers not to vote, saying he did not want to stop the only set of restrictions available and therefore would not vote against them.

Yet the scale of the Conservative revolt served a warning to Mr Johnson, denting the authority of a government whose majority in Parliament looks less than solid only a year after he won a landslide election victory. More than 50 of the 364 Conservative members of Parliament voted against the new measures on Tuesday.

Aside from those who object to the new rules on libertarian grounds, several Conservative lawmakers disputed decisions to place the areas they represent in tier three of the restrictions, with the most stringent curbs.

Starting yesterday, there was some relaxation from the lockdown across England, as all stores, gyms and hairdressers were allowed to reopen.

Religious services and weddings have been allowed to restart and limited numbers of spectators are to be allowed at some outdoor sporting events.

The governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own coronavirus rules.

Britain has recorded the highest number of fatalities in Europe in the pandemic, with more than 59,000 deaths from some 1.65 million cases.

