Energy infrastructure damaged in missile attack on Russia's Belgorod region, local authorities say

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May 25 - One man was killed and another injured while energy infrastructure was damaged in a missile and drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, local authorities said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

The casualties were the result of the drone and missile strike, and the missiles cut power and water supplies, the authorities said, noting the attack also hit the city of Belgorod.

Five more people were injured in drone attacks in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian town of Horlivka, Russian state Vesti TV programme said on Telegram.

Two people were killed and 16 wounded after a Russian shell, missile and drone attack in Ukraine's southern Kherson region that began early on Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

In Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, three people were wounded following Russian airstrikes and drone attacks, local authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Russia pounded Kyiv and surrounding areas with hundreds of drones and missiles on Sunday in one of the heaviest bombardments of the city since the start of the four-year war, firing an Oreshnik hypersonic missile near the capital. REUTERS