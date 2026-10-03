Eleven hurt after bar collapses in Spain

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The bar in San Vicente de la Sonsierra collapsed at about 5.25am local time, trapping between 25 and 30 people inside.

MADRID – Eleven people were taken to hospital with injuries on Oct 3 after a bar collapsed in La Rioja in northern Spain, the authorities said.

The bar in San Vicente de la Sonsierra collapsed at about 5.25am local time, trapping between 25 and 30 people inside, the Spanish government in La Rioja said.

Emergency services had to rescue people from the rubble of the destroyed building. Firefighters were checking the site to see if anyone else remained trapped.

Survivors said the floor of the bar collapsed, followed by the ceiling, the authorities said.

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the bar collapse. REUTERS