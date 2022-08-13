Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro, state prosecutor says

A forensics police officer works at the scene of the shooting, in Cetinje, Montenegro. PHOTO: AFP
A crime scene investigator inspects the scene, in Cetinje, Montenegro. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A relative of a victim talks on the phone in front of a city hospital, after a mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro. PHOTO: REUTERS
BELGRADE (REUTERS) - Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday (Aug 12), and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene.

Local media initially had reported that a total of 12 people, including a shooter, had been killed.

"When we arrived at the scene we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV.

Nastic did not say how old the children killed were and could not reveal details regarding the identities of the victims.

Media reported earlier that a policeman had been among the injured.

"I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," Nastic said. Media earlier had reported that police had killed the shooter.

Media reported a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute.

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said a three-day mourning period would be declared in the country starting Friday evening.

"I was deeply disturbed with reports about terrible tragedy in Cetinje. I express my deepest condolences to those families affected and all those who lost their loved ones," President Milo Djukanovic tweeted.

Police found nine dead bodies, including two children, at the crime scene (above). Two more victims died on their way to hospital. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
