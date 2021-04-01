Electronic devices can take bite out of shark attacks

PARIS • Systematic use of electronic devices designed to repel sharks could prevent more than 1,000 people from being bitten by the apex predators in Australian waters over the next five decades, researchers said.

If extended to other regions where such attacks are relatively common, the potential for avoiding injury and death is far higher, they reported yesterday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

A team of marine ecologists examined records of attacks in Australia stretching back 120 years, looking for patterns and to see how common they were.

They found some variance in the "bite rate" - the ratio of bites to people over time - could be explained by cyclical El Nino and La Nina climate fluctuations.

Projecting those changes into the future, along with predicted increases in population, the scientists tallied the number of bites that could be avoided if all surfers, swimmers and divers wore electronic shark devices.

A total of 1,063 people could escape flesh-ripping jaws from now until 2066, they concluded.

"This surprised us, given the low probability of being bitten - on a per capita basis - that exists today," the report's lead author Corey Bradshaw, a professor of global ecology at Flinders University in Adelaide, said.

Earlier peer-reviewed research showed that the best electronic deterrents reduce the risk of shark bites by up to 60 per cent, even in situations where the fearsome killers are in "predatory mode" and approaching an intended prey at speed.

But not all electronic deterrents are equally effective, and even those that work can create a false sense of security, the authors warned. One type of device emits electric fields that interfere with sensory organs - near the snout - that sharks use to detect prey.

There is fewer than one attack per million people per year, even in regions with relatively high incidence rates, according to the study.

About 15 per cent of all attacks worldwide result in a human fatality. Some species of sharks that have been targeted in retaliation for attacks are dwindling in numbers. The great white is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of threatened species, and the green sawfish is critically endangered.

Fewer shark attacks, injuries and deaths could ease the pressure on these and other vulnerable species, Mr Bradshaw said. "If fewer people have negative incidents... the incentive to kill 'problem' sharks, either directly through hunting or with beach nets and drumlines, could be reduced."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE