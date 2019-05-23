Elections for Europe's parliament will lead to haggling for top EU jobs

LONDON - The elections for the European Parliament currently staged in all the 28 member-states of the European Union are among the biggest in the world with over 400 million people entitled to vote.

With pressing issues such as a general economic slowdown, a continuous migrant crisis and the rise of fringe parties of both the extreme right and left of the political spectrum, the ballots provide a crucial indicator for the future of Europe.

In reality, however, this spectacular exercise in citizens' participation merely represents the start of a massive tussle between European governments over the appointments for the top positions with the European Union. Many of these appointments will have little to do with how people in Europe vote over the next few days.

The European parliament is the only elected body in the EU, but also its least powerful institution; its scope is limited by EU treaties which grant member-states and central EU institutions real influence.

Still, the EU parliament is important, because it has to approve the EU Commission, the Union's executive body as well as budgetary and trade questions. Polls opened in Britain and the Netherlands on Thursday (May 23), kicking off four days of voting across the EU.

The 751 MEPs are divided according to the population size of member states. Germany - Europe's most populous nation - gets 96 seats, France elects 74, Britain and Italy send 73 MEPs each, while small states such as Cyprus, Luxembourg or Malta are over-represented by getting six seats each.

For the past two decades, the European Peoples' Party (EPP), the umbrella association of mainstream centre-right parties in Europe enjoyed the upper hand, strongly ahead of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), composed of centre-left parties. However, the gap between the two has narrowed.

The latest opinion polls suggest that after the continent-wide ballots this week the EPP will remain the biggest single group in parliament with around 168 seats, but the S&D is now forecast to get around 151 seats. A collection of European liberal parties which goes by the acronym of ALDE are flourishing, largely because French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party (which was only formed in 2016) has joined it. ALDE went from a predicted 70 seats earlier this year to a projected 100 seats, according to the latest opinion polls.

The question is whether fringe nationalist groups, many of which are opposed to the EU itself, will increase their representation. They are already doing well; the combined strength of the far-right but also the far-left movements doubled, from about 12 percent of the ballots in European elections a decade ago to around 25 percent at the last one in 2014, and there are predictions that, beefed up by the expected good performance of anti-EU candidates in Britain, the populist fringe could capture up to a third of all seats this week.

This does not necessarily mean that the populists will hold the balance of power in parliament; they are divided among themselves, and are therefore incapable of mounting a unified challenge to member-states' governments, or European institutions. But they could still affect the balance of power in Europe, albeit indirectly.

The reason for that is that Europe's parliamentarians have managed to grab more power in the last few years by insisting that the leader of the group of parties which succeeds in gaining the largest number of votes in the ballots or who can master a coalition in parliament after an election, should be nominated to head the EU commission.

There is nothing in the treaties of the EU to justify this procedure; the treaties assign the job of selecting the EU Commission President to governments, and the process of filling this post was previously the subject of months-long horse-trading behind closed doors among EU leaders.

But divisions among EU leaders allowed the EU parliament to come up with this innovation which is now largely known as the Spitzenkandidat process, after the German composite word for "leading candidate".

As long as parliament was united on this matter, EU governments preferred not to confront MEPs. But since the parliament elected after this weekend is likely to be much more fractured, that would be the moment for governments to seize the initiative by asserting that it is up to them, and them alone, to appoint the EU's chief executives.

France is already keen to go in that direction: "we don't wish to engage with anyone who would support the approach of a "Spitzenkandidat" says Christophe Castaner, one of the leaders of French President Emmanuel Macron's party. German Chancellor Angela Merkel may also be tempted to go in that direction as well.

Ironically, therefore, this week's exercise in popular consultation may end up with governments clawing back powers from their newly-elected parliament.