Elderly, disabled unable to flee conflict: Charities

LONDON • Millions of elderly and disabled Ukrainians are "at high risk" as they are unable to flee the fighting, Britain's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) alliance of leading aid charities warned yesterday.

More than two million people have already fled Russia's military assault and "older people and those with disabilities in Ukraine risk being left behind and urgently need protection and assistance", DEC said.

There are more than seven million people aged 60 or older in Ukraine and 2.7 million people with disabilities, according to the European Disability Forum.

"Many cannot escape from affected areas nor seek shelter from bombings due to lack of mobility. They are also at risk of violence and neglect," said DEC, which represents the British Red Cross and 14 other groups.

Age International director Chris Roles said many of the elderly and people with disabilities "may be housebound or unable to walk without support".

"Many older people will be completely alone, isolated and frightened. Some can't make the long arduous journey out of the country because their health is bad," he added.

A survey of the eastern Donbass region, where fighting has been going on in places since 2014, indicated that more than 90 per cent of the elderly there need help to get food and cannot heat their homes in freezing conditions.

Around 80 per cent of older people report "insufficient access to clean drinking water due to active shelling and air strikes disrupting water supplies", DEC said.

More than a third of older people are in urgent need of medication for chronic diseases, and three-quarters need hygiene items such as toothpaste and soap.

DEC's humanitarian appeal for Ukraine has collected more than £120 million (S$215 million) since it was launched last week, including an unspecified "generous" donation from Queen Elizabeth.

Britain said yesterday that it will simplify from next week its much-criticised visa process for refugees fleeing the war, including children and old people.

Leaders of Christian denominations in London on Wednesday also issued a joint appeal, expressing concern at Europe's "greatest humanitarian crisis" since World War II.

"How can mothers with young children, the elderly and the disabled, who have travelled a thousand miles, be expected to complete online application forms in a language foreign to them?" they said. "Times of war require swift action and flexibility, the easing of normal procedures, and the removal of complex bureaucratic obstacles that can easily turn hope into despair and resignation."

Ukraine's Ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko earlier told a parliamentary committee that there had always been "bureaucratic hassles" when applying for a British visa. While he got his on time before he took up his post, his wife did not, he told the House of Commons' Home Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's south-west city of Odessa, as so many times in their tormented history, Jews are leaving in droves, threatening the last traces of a once-vibrant culture. Many are old, knowing they may well never return.

The Black Sea port, a place steeped in Jewish history, now sees many joining the throngs as they pack buses and trains heading for Moldova or Romania.

Some will go on to Germany, the United States or Israel.

Some have already experienced exile, such as 87-year-old Gallina Dimievitch, "a child of war" who fled the Nazis with her parents in 1942, and who is now returning to Israel to one of her sons.

Her husband died on Feb 24, the day of the Russian invasion.

"I thank God that he didn't see this," said the former engineer in a small Odessa hotel where departing Jews were gathered.

"Today I have to leave the land of my husband and my parents, leave their graves behind me," she said.

