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Eight injured in drone attack in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, one killed in Belgorod region

Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Sept 25 - Eight people, including a child, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Friday morning, Governor Alexei Russkikh said.

Russkikh said on Telegram that industrial and civilian infrastructure in the region had been damaged in the attack.

In Russia's Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and another wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a truck overnight, the regional operational headquarters said.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said air defence forces had destroyed 88 drones overnight over the regional capital and at least six districts. Four people were injured in Voronezh, while residential buildings, vehicles and industrial facilities were damaged, he said.

Separately, Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on Telegram that air defence units and mobile fire groups were repelling a "massive" drone attack on the region. He said an industrial facility had been targeted but that there were no preliminary reports of casualties, with emergency services working at the scene.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. REUTERS