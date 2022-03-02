Echoes of Cold War as boycotts pile up amid global backlash

LONDON • In Switzerland, the Lucerne music festival cancelled two symphony concerts featuring a Russian maestro. In Australia, the national swim team said it would boycott a world championship meet in Russia. At the Magic Mountain Ski Area in Vermont in the United States, a bartender poured bottles of Stolichnaya vodka down the drain.

From culture to commerce and sports to travel, the world is shunning Russia in myriad ways to protest against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Not since the frigid days of the Cold War have so many doors closed on Russia and its people - a worldwide repudiation driven as much by the impulse to show solidarity with besieged Ukrainians as by any hope that it will force Mr Putin to pull back his troops.

The boycotts and cancellations are piling up in parallel with the sanctions imposed by the US, Europe and other powers.

Although these grassroots gestures inflict less harm on Russia's economy than sweeping restrictions on Russian banks or the mothballing of a natural gas pipeline, they carry a potent symbolic punch, leaving millions of ordinary Russians isolated in an interconnected world.

Among the most visible targets of this opprobrium are cultural icons such as Valery Gergiev, a conductor and a longtime backer of Mr Putin. Gergiev has been dropped by Lucerne, Carnegie Hall and La Scala in Milan. He was fired yesterday by the Munich Philharmonic, where he was chief conductor, after he refused to denounce Mr Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been banned from this year's Eurovision Song Contest, which it last won in 2008.

Russia's Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for September in Sochi, has been scrapped.

The North America National Hockey League also suspended its business dealings in Russia.

Greece said on Monday it would suspend all collaborations with Russian cultural organisations.

French former ballet star Laurent Hilaire resigned as director of the Stanislavksi Theatre Company in Moscow.

The last time the country's leaders provoked such a global backlash was in 1980 when the US, West Germany, Japan and Canada boycotted the Olympic Games in Moscow to protest against the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

NYTIMES