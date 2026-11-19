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ROME, Nov 19 - European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said on Thursday he hoped the summit between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China in the Chinese city of Shenzhen does not produce much, as the European Union was not present.

"What did it accomplish? I hope not much. They met to divide up power on a global level, and the EU isn't part of that," the Bank of Italy governor said at an event near Rome.

The three leaders agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" and reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no arms-control commitments.

In other remarks, Panetta said:

• The U.S. Democrats' victory over the Republicans in this month's midterm elections was "a very important message" that showed voters judge governments' policies by the impact on their well-being, employment, and purchasing power

• Italy is facing surging inflation that will threaten citizens' purchasing power, at least in the short term

• The Bank of Italy is monitoring to make sure the benefits for Italy's banks from the wave of consolidation in the sector do not end up penalizing consumers

• He believed that Italy would maintain fiscal discipline ahead of a national election next year. REUTERS