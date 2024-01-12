ECB's Lagarde: Re-election of Trump in US would mark threat for Europe

PARIS - A re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president would represent a "threat" for Europe, European Central Bank (ECB) head Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"If we draw lessons from history, by which I mean to say the manner in which he (Trump) carried out the first four years of his mandate, it is clearly a threat," Lagarde told France 2 TV.

"You just have to look at the trade tariffs, you just have to look at his commitment regarding NATO, you just have to look at his attitude regarding the battle against climate change," she added. REUTERS

