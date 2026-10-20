Eastern Libya parliament approves maritime deal with Turkey, lifts 2020 boycott

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Oct 20 - Libya's eastern parliament on Tuesday backed a maritime deal with Turkey which will bring strategic advantages in economic, political and national security affairs, two lawmakers told Reuters, and which overturns a 2020 decision to cut political ties with Ankara.

Control of Libya is split between rival western and eastern administrations, with the east under military commander Khalifa Haftar. Turkey has in the past been a major backer of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west.

The maritime deal covering claims in the eastern Mediterranean had been agreed with Turkey in 2019 by the GNA, but was rejected by authorities in eastern Libya, sparking a boycott, and in Egypt and Greece.

Libyan lawmaker Tarek al-Jeroushi told Reuters the agreement would strengthen Libya's position as a political, military and economic partner to major powers.

"Some countries may be upset by this agreement, but what matters to us is our national interest," he said.

Lawmaker Aisha al-Tabalqi told Reuters the agreement was approved after specialised committees presented a full and detailed explanation of its provisions.

The parliament unanimously revoked two decisions issued in 2020: one rejecting the ratification of maritime and security memorandums signed by Libya's GNA and Turkey, and another cutting political relations with Ankara. REUTERS