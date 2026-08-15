Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, damages buildings and cars

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MADRID, Aug 15 - An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the southern Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the regional government saying houses and cars were damaged but no injuries had been reported.

The earthquake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendin just after 1 a.m..

Spanish television channel TVE showed debris strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city. Andalusian emergency services rescued a number of people from damaged buildings.

Antonio Sanz Cabello, vice-president of the Andalusian regional government, said in a post on X on Saturday that authorities had declared an emergency.

"If you're in Granada, you've felt the earthquake, you're okay, and your home shows no damage, stay calm and avoid entering and exiting buildings unnecessarily," he said.

"On the street, stay away from facades, cornices, balconies, walls, and other elements that could fall." REUTERS