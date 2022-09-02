Early starts, new ovens as ceramics industry in Europe feels energy pinch

ROME - Factories in Europe's energy-intensive ceramics industry are changing shift patterns and upgrading their furnaces as companies seek to survive an eye-watering rise in costs.

In central Italy, workers at the small Ceramiche Noi factory, which makes patterned plates, bowls and other stoneware, are having to get used to 6am starts to cut costs.

The firm's energy bill soared by 1,000 per cent over the past year.

Bringing forward the start time by three hours allows the plant in the Umbrian town of Citta di Castello to tap into cheaper off-peak energy tariffs and operate when it is cooler.

"In the first hours of the day, temperatures are lower and we can, therefore, avoid turning on the fans, which are always on during the day so we can use energy when it is cheaper," said Ceramiche Noi's commercial manager Lorenzo Giornelli.

The change illustrates how energy-intensive businesses across Europe are adapting their operations to avoid being crippled by surging energy bills following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Bills have risen by 1,000 per cent," said Mr Giornelli, brandishing a monthly gas statement for 127,000 euros (S$177,564), compared with a bill for 18,000 euros from last summer even though he used a little less this year.

In the Netherlands, the company behind the famous Delft Blue pottery that portrays windmills and typical Dutch landscapes, intends to replace one of its three main gas-fired ovens this year with an electric alternative.

Koninklijke Porceleyne Fles, or Royal Delft as it is better known abroad, will also be turning down the heating this winter in its Delft factory where artists still paint many pieces by hand.

It is also making more careful use of its ovens to fire as many pieces at a time as possible.

Chief executive Henk Schouten said the company would like to replace all three ovens, but as each represents an upfront investment of 100,000 euros, it will phase them out gradually.

Higher prices were hurting the company's bottom line, but electricity costs are also painful at current levels, he said.

The situation is not make-or-break for a company which has been in operation since 1653, he said, but added: "I would like to have it (the money) in our profits and not in the costs."