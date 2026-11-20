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Police said they had taken preventative safety measures for the victims while Revolut was taking extra online measures to protect them.

AMSTERDAM – Dutch police said they had recently prevented “acts of violence” in The Hague and Amsterdam linked to a data leak in which British bank Revolut inadvertently sent customer information to hackers.

Suspects arrested included Belgian and French nationals.

Police did not describe the incidents but said they were linked to the data stolen from Revolut, which was working with them to protect the victims.

The British fintech said it had sent hundreds of customers’ personal data to hackers who had taken control of an Italian government agency e-mail address, in an incident first disclosed in September.

Police said they had taken preventative safety measures for the victims while Revolut was taking extra online measures to protect them.

Police in The Hague and Amsterdam have started an investigation, together with prosecutors.

Revolut spokespersons said: “We are deeply disturbed by the incidents in the Netherlands, and our thoughts are with the victims. The safety of those affected is our absolute priority. We are fully collaborating with the Dutch Police to support their ongoing criminal investigation; however, as this is an active law enforcement matter, we cannot share any details.”

Revolut has previously said it will cover the cost of affected customers wanting to change their identity documents.

The bank is planning for a potential public listing. REUTERS