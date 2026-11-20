Dutch police says they foiled attempted violence linked to Revolut data leak
- Dutch police said they stopped planned violence in The Hague and Amsterdam linked to a Revolut data leak. Belgian and French suspects were arrested, and police gave victims extra safety measures.
- Revolut said hackers got hundreds of customers’ personal data through an Italian government email account. The company said it was “deeply disturbed” and is helping the Dutch investigation.
- Revolut will pay for customers who want to change identity documents. The bank is also planning a possible public listing.
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AMSTERDAM – Dutch police said they had recently prevented “acts of violence” in The Hague and Amsterdam linked to a data leak in which British bank Revolut inadvertently sent customer information to hackers.
Suspects arrested included Belgian and French nationals.
Police did not describe the incidents but said they were linked to the data stolen from Revolut, which was working with them to protect the victims.
The British fintech said it had sent hundreds of customers’ personal data to hackers who had taken control of an Italian government agency e-mail address, in an incident first disclosed in September.
Police said they had taken preventative safety measures for the victims while Revolut was taking extra online measures to protect them.
Police in The Hague and Amsterdam have started an investigation, together with prosecutors.
Revolut spokespersons said: “We are deeply disturbed by the incidents in the Netherlands, and our thoughts are with the victims. The safety of those affected is our absolute priority. We are fully collaborating with the Dutch Police to support their ongoing criminal investigation; however, as this is an active law enforcement matter, we cannot share any details.”
Revolut has previously said it will cover the cost of affected customers wanting to change their identity documents.
The bank is planning for a potential public listing. REUTERS