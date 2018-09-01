Dutch police identify Amsterdam stabbing suspect as 19-year-old Afghan

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Dutch police said a man who stabbed and seriously injured two people at Amsterdam's main train station on Friday (Aug 31) was a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit.

Police said the man seemed to have randomly picked his two victims in the busy hall of Amsterdam central station at around midday.

He was shot and taken to a hospital by police where he was being interrogated, police and the Amsterdam city council said in a joint statement.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing", the authorities said.

"All scenarios are taken into consideration, including a terrorist motive."

Earlier this week, Dutch police arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of threatening to attack far-right politician Geert Wilders over his plan to hold a contest of cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Wilders on Thursday cancelled the contest citing security risks, as thousands of people in Pakistan marched in protest of his plan, while the Taleban in Afghanistan called for attacks on Dutch troops serving in the country.