Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3

THE HAGUE • Dutch police kept up a huge manhunt yesterday for an assailant who stabbed three youths in The Hague's main shopping area.

Officials said they were keeping an open mind about the motive for the night-time attack, which came as shoppers hunted for bargains on Black Friday.

The male attacker ran off after the stabbings at a department store in the Grote Marktstraat, The Hague's main shopping area.

"We haven't arrested a suspect yet. We are very busy trying to find the suspect," police spokesman Marije Kuiper told AFP.

"It's a little too early to speculate about that kind of thing," she added, when asked about a possible terrorist motive.

Police officers were seen examining a knife found at the scene.

The victims were a 13-year-old boy from The Hague, a 15-year-old girl from Alphen aan den Rijn and a 15-year-old girl from Leiderdorp, the ANP news agency said, quoting police.

They did not know one another, police said, and were all allowed to go home from hospital overnight.

Images on social media showed shoppers running in panic away from the scene, on a retail street lit by Christmas fairy lights.

Two teenage girls came running into the store after being stabbed, broadcaster NOS quoted witnesses as saying.

"I saw two girls screaming and running away. A man fled. He jumped very athletically over benches to get away. He looked like a cheetah," one witness told NOS.

The Netherlands was shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago, when two Americans were hurt in a knife attack that prosecutors said had a "terrorist motive". In March, four people died when a Turkish-born man opened fire on a tram in the city of Utrecht.

