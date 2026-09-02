Dutch police arrest 34 people after shooting in rural village

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AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 - Dutch police on Tuesday said 34 suspects from several countries were arrested after a shooting in which a man was killed and two police officers were wounded in the early hours.

The head of the regional police, Jolanda Aalbers, told reporters a "large group" of masked men opened fire when police arrived at a house where suspicious activities had been reported in Overasselt, a village in the east of the Netherlands.

Among those arrested were suspects from the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Algeria, regional prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said there were indications of a "long running" conflict, in which the same house had been shot at last year. Two people were convicted in that incident.

Police found a man with serious injuries who later died of his injuries.

Two police officers who were wounded by the gunfire were taken to hospital, Aalbers said. REUTERS