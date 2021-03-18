Dutch PM tipped to retain power in pandemic election

AMSTERDAM • Dutch voters headed to voting stations en masse yesterday, the third and final day of a national election amid the coronavirus pandemic that is expected to return conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte to power for a fourth term.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on the government's performance during the crisis.

With a night-time curfew in place due to continuing high infection rates, and a ban on public gatherings during the day, the campaign was conducted mostly through television debates.

Mr Rutte's main rivals have criticised a slow vaccine roll-out but struggled to distinguish themselves as they support government policy.

"I've been taking responsibility for the past 10 years," said Mr Rutte, 54, one of Europe's longest-serving politicians, at a final debate on Tuesday night.

"I'm trying to govern, in difficult circumstances."

A win would set him up to become the country's longest-serving premier.

Roughly 13 million voters were eligible to pick from dozens of parties contesting spots in the 150-seat Parliament.

Vulnerable groups and the elderly, who were given expanded mail-in and proxy voting options, were encouraged to vote on the first two days, with the general public following yesterday.

People have been allowed out past a 9pm nationwide curfew to ensure they can vote. The controversial health restriction in January sparked the Netherlands' worst riots for decades.

A centre-left party that is a junior member of Mr Rutte's coalition has made late gains in opinion polls on the strength of the performance in debates of its leader, Ms Sigrid Kaag, who served as United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon in 2015-2017.

The two most recent polls, conducted after voting began on Monday, showed Mr Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy taking around 25 per cent of the vote, with Ms Kaag's D66 pulling level with the largest opposition party, the Freedom Party of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, at 12 per cent to 14 per cent.

"You sound like a broken record," Ms Kaag told Mr Wilders in a testy debate exchange on Tuesday night. He accused her of "treason" for having worn a headscarf during a diplomatic visit to Iran.

The biggest question facing voters is not so much who will come out on top, but what sort of coalition Mr Rutte will be able to put together afterwards.

After the last election in 2017, coalition talks took seven months, and analysts say negotiations this time are also likely to be tough.

In a campaign overshadowed by the coronavirus, Mr Rutte has benefited from his longstanding popularity with voters as well as praise for his handling of the pandemic.

Even a scandal over childcare subsidies, which tipped thousands into poverty and triggered the collapse of his Cabinet in January, failed to put much of a dent in his poll numbers.

Fighting to wrest second place from Mr Wilders and Ms Kaag is Mr Rutte's finance chief, Mr Wopke Hoekstra of the Christian Democrats. The latter's party is projected to garner about 11 per cent of the vote. Mr Rutte has ruled out governing with Mr Wilders.

The next government will be charged with getting the pandemic under control and rebuilding the economy. Dutch output shrank by 4.1 per cent last year and the European Commission is forecasting an expansion of just 1.8 per cent for this year,the weakest in the European Union.

The country has recorded over 1.1 million coronavirus infections and more than 16,000 deaths, and is now under its most stringent health measures since the first restrictions started almost exactly one year ago.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE