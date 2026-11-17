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Dutch PM says coalition has found a way to keep going after crisis talks

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten speaks during a press conference after crisis talks of the leaders of the Dutch governing coalition, following a divisive debate on wealth taxes that threaten to topple the minority government in The Hague, Netherlands, November 13 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 - Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said on Tuesday that the minority coalition government has found a way to continue functioning after four days of crisis talks held to prevent a collapse.

A heated debate over wealth taxes last week threw the coalition into disarray, pitting Jetten's centrist D66 party and the Christian Democrats against their right-wing coalition partner the VVD, which opposed a deal the other two parties brokered with the left-wing opposition and drove through parliament by the narrowest of margins.

Jetten said the coalition had now agreed on stricter terms for the way they could reach agreements with opposition parties, especially on financial matters, in an effort to avoid new conflicts.

"I am relieved that trust is restored," Jetten told reporters in The Hague. "We have laid the foundation for a way forward, to change the way we work."

The vote on wealth taxes had been the culmination of months of tense budget negotiations within the coalition, which lacks a majority in both houses of parliament and needs opposition support for all its proposals.

The Netherlands is usually led by government coalitions with a majority in parliament, but securing a majority has become increasingly difficult in a fractured political landscape as centrist parties have steadily lost support. REUTERS