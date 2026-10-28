Dutch pledge Ukraine reconstruction support as Zelenskiy visits

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media while he waits for the arrival of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo before their meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 - The Dutch government said on Wednesday it would give Ukraine €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in non-military support in the next three years, announcing the move a few hours ahead of a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to The Hague.

Zelenskiy is expected in the Netherlands on Wednesday afternoon for meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and other cabinet members, followed by a visit to Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Jetten's office said.

The government pledged €380 million to help reconstruction in Ukraine next year and around €410 million in both 2028 and 2029.

Part of the money will be used for funds that support Dutch companies willing to invest in the rebuilding of Ukraine, the government said.

Other support is intended for urgent repairs of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the supply of machines to Ukrainian industry. REUTERS