Dutch Parliament says China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

AMSTERDAM • The Dutch Parliament has passed a non-binding motion saying that the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first such move by a European country.

Activists and United Nations rights experts say at least one million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations.

China denies any human rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

"A genocide on the Uighur minority is occurring in China," the Dutch motion said on Thursday, stopping short of directly saying that the Chinese government was responsible.

The Chinese Embassy in The Hague said on Thursday that any suggestion of a genocide in Xinjiang was an "outright lie" and the Dutch Parliament had "deliberately smeared China and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs".

On Monday, Canada passed a resolution labelling China's treatment of the Uighurs genocide. Though non-binding, the decision represented a clear signal from lawmakers that they want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to maintain pressure on China over human rights.

The Dutch motion said actions by the Chinese government such as "measures intended to prevent births" and "having punishment camps" fell under United Nations Resolution 260, generally known as the genocide convention.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party voted against the resolution.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok said the government did not want to use the term genocide, as the situation has not been declared as such by the United Nations or by an international court. "The situation of the Uighurs is a cause of great concern", he told reporters after the motion was passed, adding that the Netherlands hopes to work with other nations on the matter.

The author of the motion, lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma of the centre-left D-66 Party, has separately proposed lobbying the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics away from Beijing.

"Recognising the atrocities that are taking place against the Uighurs in China for what they are, namely genocide, prevents the world from looking the other way and forces us into action," he said.

In a statement on its website, the Chinese Embassy in The Hague said the Uighur population in Xinjiang has been growing in recent years, enjoying a higher standard of living, and a longer life expectancy. "How can you call this a genocide?" it said. "Xinjiang-related issues are never about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but about combating violent terrorism and succession."

On Wednesday, China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Zhang Jun accused Western powers of using the Uighur issue to meddle in his country's internal affairs.

The US House of Representatives has also reintroduced a bipartisan Bill that would ban imports from Xinjiang unless it is certified that they are not produced with forced labour, and allow further sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for abuses against Muslims. The Bill would authorise the US president to apply sanctions against anyone responsible for labour trafficking of minority Uighurs or other Muslims in Xinjiang, a leading producer of cotton and cotton products.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG