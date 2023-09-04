Dutch Interior Minister Bruins Slot set for foreign ministry

Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations arrives at the Binnenhof for the Council of Ministers in The Hague, Netherlands July 14, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/file photo
THE HAGUE - Dutch Interior Minister Hanke Bruins Slot is set to become the new foreign minister in a caretaker government after her predecessor stepped down to become a European Union commissioner, the minister and her party announced Monday.

The cabinet reshuffle just months before a November election was needed after Dutch EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans stepped down from his Brussels role to compete in the poll.

To fill the gap in Brussels, the Netherlands proposed outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as the country's nominee to run the European Union's climate change portfolio.

Hoekstra stepped down last week saying he needed to prepare for a likely tough hearing in the European Parliament about his candidacy.

Bruins Slot, 45, is an army veteran who served in Afghanistan. As Dutch foreign minister she will be crucial in shaping Dutch aid to Ukraine.

Her appointment will have to be confirmed by the Dutch King, but outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte has already said it was up to her Christian Democrat party to name a candidate for a new foreign minister. REUTERS

