Dutch government to be sworn in with focus on climate

THE HAGUE (AFP) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth successive coalition government will be sworn in Monday (Jan 10) a record 10 months after elections, with pledges to spend big on climate change and coronavirus.

The new government will earmark a frugality-busting 35 billion euros (S$53.84 billion) for climate measures as one of the world's lowest lying countries confronts the effects of rising sea levels, and will build two new nuclear power stations.

The new coalition also faces the immediate task of deciding whether record Omicron cases mean it should extend Europe's toughest Covid-19 restrictions, which are due to expire on Friday.

Top jobs in the new government include Ms Sigrid Kaag as finance minister, one of a record number of women in the Cabinet, and her predecessor Wopke Hoekstra moving to foreign minister.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander will swear in the new Cabinet from 10.30am (5.30pm Singapore time) in the grand ballroom of the royal Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.

Mr Rutte, 54, has vowed a fresh start despite the fact that he has been premier since 2010, making him the European Union's second longest-serving leader after Hungary's Viktor Orban.

Despite a record 271 days of negotiations after elections in March, the coalition also comprises the same four parties as the last government - Mr Rutte's centre-right VVD, Ms Kaag's progressive D66, Mr Hoekstra's centre-right CDA, and the conservative Christen Unie.

The Dutch have set another unwelcome record by being under a caretaker government for nearly a year, after the previous coalition resigned in January 2021 over a child benefits scandal.

Dubbed the "Teflon" prime minister for his ability to dodge scandals and stay in power, Mr Rutte said in December he wanted his new government to "restore trust".

The bike-riding premier said the coalition also wanted to "lay the foundation for the next generation", especially on climate as around a third of the Netherlands lies below sea-level and it is heavily reliant on gas.

In addition to the 35-billion-euro climate fund over the next 10 years, the government will get its first climate and energy minister, Mr Rob Jetten, 34, and has promised to make the Netherlands climate neutral by 2050.

The spending promises will however see Ms Kaag leading the Dutch towards abandoning their traditional role as leader of the EU's austerity-obsessed "frugals".