Dutch foreign min urges Iranian counterpart to 'de-escalate' over situation with Israel

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot addresses the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting ahead of the 2nd anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., February 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian speaks during a press conference at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Beirut, Lebanon February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Apr 13, 2024, 11:56 PM
Apr 13, 2024, 11:56 PM

AMSTERDAM - Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot told her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call that Iran should not attack Israel and should take actions to "de-escalate", she said on social media platform X.

"During the conversation I also expressed my great concerns about the ship that was hijacked in the Strait of Hormuz and that these types of actions must stop", she added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, days after Tehran said it could close the crucial shipping route, and warned it would retaliate for an Israeli strike on its consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus. REUTERS

