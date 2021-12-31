Dutch flock to Belgium to escape holiday Covid-19 lockdown

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AFP) - Frustrated Dutch tourists have flocked to neighbouring Belgium to escape a tough Covid-19 lockdown over the festive period, despite appeals from the authorities not to head across the border.

The Netherlands has imposed the tightest winter restrictions in Europe by closing down non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres until Jan 14 in a bid to curb infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

But just next-door, Belgium has so far opted for lighter measures despite fears the new strain could spark another wave of infections in the country.

Dutch visitors were out and about in the city of Antwerp on Thursday shopping and stopping in at bars and cafés that are shuttered back home.

"We just wanted to escape the lockdown. Everything is closed, actually, we have nothing to do, and it's our holiday," Dutch tourist Charleigh said, declining to give her surname.

"So we thought it was more fun to come to Belgium."

Local businesses said that the lockdown in the Netherlands was helping provide a much-needed boon after tough times during the pandemic.

"In the past few days, most of my clients are Dutch," said ice-cream vendor Marie.

"So it's very good for our business."