Dutch court permits euthanasia on request for severe dementia cases

THE HAGUE (AFP) - Doctors in the Netherlands will be able to conduct assisted suicides on patients with severe dementia without fear of prosecution, even if the patient no longer expressed an explicit death wish, the country's highest court ruled on Tuesday (April 21).

The Dutch Supreme Court's decision followed a landmark case last year in which a doctor was acquitted of wrongdoing for euthanising a woman in 2016 with severe Alzheimer's disease, who earlier requested the procedure.

The case hit the headlines in the Netherlands due to details of how the unnamed woman had to be restrained by her family as she was euthanised, after having been given a sedative in her coffee beforehand.

Prosecutors accused the doctor of going through with the euthanasia without properly consulting her client, saying the 74-year-old woman might have changed her mind about dying.

Lower Dutch courts however acquitted the doctor of wrongdoing and prosecutors dropped the charges. The case was referred to the Supreme Court for a legal clarification "in the interest of the law".

"A physician may carry out a written request beforehand for euthanasia in people with advanced dementia," the Hague-based Supreme Court said.

But it would have to be under the strict set of rules set by the Netherlands for euthanasia including that the patient must have "unbearable and endless suffering" and that at least two doctors must have agreed to carry out the procedure.

The patient must also have requested euthanasia before the disease was at such a stage where the patient could "no longer express their will as a result of advanced dementia." "The doctor is then not punishable," the court said.

Tuesday's verdict underscored similar judgements in the lower courts, who also agreed that the 64-year-old doctor followed the correct procedures prescribed by the government.

The case was seen as an important test of the law in the Netherlands, which legalised euthanasia in 2002, followed shortly afterwards by neighbouring Belgium.