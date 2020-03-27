Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 16 per cent, 112 new deaths

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,172, or 16 per cent, to 8,603, health authorities said on Friday (March 27), with 112 new deaths.

The country's death total is now 546.

The Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update that the increase in the rate of the spread of the virus appears to be slowing.

It said it hoped to be able to say "within several days" whether social distancing and other measures taken mid-month were helping to slow the outbreak's spread.