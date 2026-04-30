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Dutch authorities evacuate Kempen Airport as wildfires break out near military training areas

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AMSTERDAM, April 30 - Dutch authorities evacuated an airport in the south of the Netherlands on Thursday after a large wildfire broke out near a military training area, officials said. It is the latest in a series of blazes amid exceptionally dry conditions in the country.

* The fire erupted near a military training site in the north of the province of Limburg.

* Kempen Airport is among the Netherlands' busiest general aviation airports.

* About 40 kilometres to the east, close to the German-Dutch border, another fire erupted on Thursday, also near a military training area.

* The fire brigade is trying to contain both fires, local safety authorities said.

* On Wednesday, a separate blaze was reported near a military training site in the north of the country.

* A spokesperson for the national gendarmerie force Marchesaussee said it was investigating the cause of the fires.

* He added it was too early to draw a link between the three fires and military activities taking place at the sites when the blazes started.

* The Netherlands has seen hardly any rainfall for weeks, making this April one of the driest on record and heightening the risk of wildfires. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.