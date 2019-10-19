DUP will consider backing amendment to UK PM Johnson's Brexit deal

LONDON (REUTERS) - Boris Johnson's Northern Irish allies will consider backing an amendment which would delay any immediate decision on the British prime minister's Brexit deal when it comes before parliament on Saturday (Oct 19).

"Were going to look at that very closely," Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, told BBC radio when asked if they would support the amendment put forward by expelled Conservative lawmaker, Oliver Letwin.

"We will certainly look at it very, very carefully." His party had already said it would not vote in favour of the deal because of its customs implications for Northern Ireland.