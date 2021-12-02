Drugmakers divided on efficacy of vaccines against Omicron

FRANKFURT • A rift among drug-makers over just how well Covid-19 vaccines will work against the Omicron variant has spooked global policymakers, in a reflection of how an information vacuum around the new pathogen is creating fresh anxiety about the pandemic.

Pharma executives and other experts lined up to say there is little evidence so far that the newly discovered variant will erode the protective power of Covid-19 shots.

BioNTech and Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine will likely offer strong protection against any severe disease from the new Omicron virus variant, BioNTech's chief executive said, as the firm weighs the need to upgrade its commonly used shot.

Lab tests are under way over the next two weeks to analyse the blood of people who had two or three doses of BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine to see if antibodies found in that blood inactivate Omicron, shedding light on whether new vaccines are needed.

Separately, the University of Oxford, which helped develop the widely used vaccine sold by AstraZeneca Plc, said there is no indication that existing shots would not provide some protection from the newly discovered variant.

But Moderna Inc's chief executive officer Stephane Bancel said the surprising number of mutations in Omicron suggested new shots would be needed to keep it from infecting people.

Researchers will have a much better view of the variant in two to four weeks, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, cautioning against depending on premature, scant data. "Be careful about breadcrumbs; it may not tell you what kind of loaf of bread you have," he said.

Pfizer and Moderna have both started working on Omicron customised shots and have said they could have new Omicron-specific vaccines ready for authorisation in about three months, should they be needed.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson also expressed confidence in their ability to tailor their formulations to target the variant.

The head of the European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday that vaccines specially adapted for the Omicron variant could be approved in three to four months if they are needed.

But BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin said of existing shots: "We think it's likely that people will have substantial protection against severe disease caused by Omicron."

He specified severe disease as requiring hospital or intensive care. Dr Sahin added that he expects the lab tests to show some loss of vaccine protection against mild and moderate disease due to Omicron, but the extent of that loss was hard to predict. Dr Sahin said getting a third vaccine shot known as a booster will likely confer a layer of protection against Omicron infections of any severity compared with those with just a two-shot course.

"To my mind there's no reason to be particularly worried. The only thing that worries me at the moment is the fact that there are people who have not been vaccinated at all," he added.

Dr Sahin said antibodies brought about by vaccination could struggle to latch on to the new virus lineage, but he added that T cells - another line of immune defence - were set to recognise the vast parts of Omicron's spike protein that remain unchanged. While antibodies bind to viruses directly and prevent infections, longer-lasting T cells attack cells that have already been hijacked by the virus, warding off viral replication and severe disease.

BioNTech's guarded confidence contrasted with the sense of alarm conveyed by Mr Bancel, who raised the prospect of a material drop in protection against the new coronavirus lineage from current vaccines.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already created versions of their established mRNA-based vaccine - based on the original virus found in China - to target the so-called Alpha and Delta variants, with clinical trials continuing.

Those efforts are not meant to yield commercial products, but to establish a routine with regulators that will help speed up any future vaccine relaunch.

Dr Sahin said that was why regulators would be unlikely to require testing on human volunteers and an analysis of their immune reaction for any Omicron-specific vaccine upgrade.

"The advantage is that we have been practising this pit stop for months and if we change tyres for real, we will be able to say we've demonstrated this before for one variant and for two variants," Dr Sahin said.

He said he still expects a market launch with an initial batch of 25-50 million doses would take about 100 days, provided regulators are satisfied.

