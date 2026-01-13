Drones hit three tankers in Black Sea as Kazakh oil production falls 35%, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW/ATHENS, Jan 13 - Three Greek-managed oil tankers were hit by unidentified drones in the Black Sea on Tuesday as they were on their way to load crude at a terminal on Russia's coast, sources told Reuters.

The attacks come as Kazakhstan's oil production, most of which is exported via the terminal, cratered in early January.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Tuesday's strikes. Ukraine did not immediately comment. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which operates the terminal where the tankers were due to take on board cargoes, declined to comment on the attack.

Two Suezmax tankers and one Aframax tanker were hit on their way to the Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal, a loading point for around 80% of Kazakh crude destined for international markets, according to eight sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

A Ukrainian drone hit one of three main CPC moorings at the terminal, located near the port of Novorossyisk, on November 29.

Oil and gas condensate output in Kazakhstan plunged by 35% between January 1 and January 12 compared to December's average, a source familiar with the data told Reuters, adding that the drop was mainly due to export constraints via the Black Sea terminal.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that CPC was cointinuing to export oil via one mooring.

TANKER STRIKES COULD DRIVE UP SHIPPING, INSURANCE COSTS

Attacks on tankers in the Black Sea could increase both shipping and insurance costs for those seeking to load oil at Russian terminals on the Black Sea, which handle more than 2% of global crude.

One of the tankers, the Delta Harmony, is managed by Greece's Delta Tankers, LSEG data showed. According to the sources, it was expected to load Kazakh-produced oil from Tengizchevroil, a unit of U.S. oil major Chevron.

The Delta Supreme, also managed by Delta Tankers, was attacked as well.

Delta Tankers did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The third vessel, Matilda, chartered by a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's state-owned KazMunayGas (KMG) and managed by Greece's Thenamaris, was expected to load Kazakh oil from Karachaganak when it was struck, the sources added.

A Thenamaris official confirmed that Matilda was hit by two drones while waiting in ballast condition 30 miles (48 km) off CPC's moorings. KMG also confirmed the attack.

"There were no injuries and the ship suffered minor damage to deck structures according to an initial assessment, which is fully repairable. The ship, seaworthy as it is, is now sailing away from the area," the Thenamaris official said.

Two sources in maritime security said that a fire reportedly broke out on board Matilda and was quickly extinguished.

A fourth vessel, the Freud, managed by Greece's TMS, was also initially believed to have been attacked. But TMS later denied that it had been hit.

Shareholders in CPC's 1,500-km (930-mile) pipeline include KazMunayGas, units of Chevron, Russia's Lukoil and ExxonMobil. REUTERS